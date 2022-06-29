Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Pedro Espinoza Cruz, 45, and Jannet Ramirez Ramirez, 42, both of Pauls Valley.
Jesse James Fowler and Emily Louise Payne.
Mario Raymond Tanner, 39, of Tulsa, and Angela J. Fitzgerald, 38, of Pauls Valley.
Jacob William Phillips, 29, Wynnewood, and Amber Nicole Simpson, 25, Holdenville.
Divorces Filed
Jesus Argumedo and Maria Argumedo.
Paula Rene' Stevens and Jeffrey Lynn Stevens.
Felonies Filed
William Miles Philpott, 3 counts of shooting with intent to kill.
Amy Lynn White, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Amy Lynn White, aggravated assault and battery.
Misdemeanors Filed
Ashley Danielle Welsh, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Christopher Ribeiro, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Sarah Catherine Agee, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Forrest Colt Self, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Tyler Kitchel, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Nathan Hunter Rich, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, carrying firearm while under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Joshua Thomas Hagerty, public intoxication.
Amy Lynn White, aggravated assault and battery.
Jack Allen Reaves, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Joyce Marie Davis, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Davie Teague (alias – Dave Joe Teague), public intoxication.
Cole Livingston Stewart, domestic assault and battery in presence of minors.
