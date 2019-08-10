Marriages Filed
Zakary Tyler McLean, 22, Emry Jordn Wood, 26, both of Stratford.
Vernon Ray Frost, 57, and Shelly Lynn Deaver, 42, both of Paoli.
Divorces Filed
Ami Brooke McInturff and Anthony Dean McInturff.
Julie Zumwaltimel Kenaga and Phillip Murray Kenaga.
Brad E. Smith and Shelly D. Smith.
Aldena Shaiann Griffin and Stanley Charles Deen Brown.
Felonies Filed
Talon Washington, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Derrick Dewayne Walters, distribution of controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute after former conviction of a felony.
Brian Scott Walker, bail jumping.
Francisco Javier Montoya, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Edward Harrell Callis, distribute controlled dangerous substance.
Luke Allen Pope, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (after former conviction).
Emorej Diandre Rushing, 2 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Billydon Allen Smeltzer, distribute controlled dangerous substance – marijuana.
Misdemeanors Filed
Francisco Javier Montoya, domestic abuse – assault and battery, obstructing officer.
Emorej Diandre Rushing, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberly Gail Newton, embezzlement.
Jason Robert King, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Tieler Edwin Miles, obstructing officer.
Rachel Michelle Clark, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Edward Levi Gaither Jr., domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Anita Renej Melendez, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Trace Lynn Prosise, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Stephanie Nicole Rains, allowing vicious dog to run free.
