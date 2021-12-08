Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Tonny Loren Bryant, 23, Lexington, and Laken Sue Paige Cornett, 21, Maysville.
Divorces Filed
Shane Douglas Green and Jessica Donell Green.
Felonies Filed
Benjamin Earl McCarty, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Xiaobing Chen, trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony, kidnapping, acquire proceeds from drug activity, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Quan Zhao, trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony, kidnapping, acquire proceeds from drug activity, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Xuechun Ruan, trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony, kidnapping, acquire proceeds from drug activity, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Misdemeanors Filed
Benjamin Earl McCarty, resisting an officer, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Alisa Kay Trammell, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Naseem Ahmad Adams, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Kelsey Lea Swinford, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kristi Dawn Piper, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Maria Dutton, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jennifer Gayle Brown, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Shawn T. Bradstreet, assault and battery.
