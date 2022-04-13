Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Billy Ray Henry, 57, Foster, and Jobie Ann Hines, 42, Lindsay.
Haylie Marie Williams, 20, and Rebecca Ann Caudle, 23, both of Byars.
Luis Adrian Romero Quiroz, 28, and Misty Sue Sevilla Suazo, 38, both of Lindsay.
Floyd Nolan Bullard, 76, and Lynn M. Bullard, 61, both of Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Kellie Ren'ee Collins and Timothy Wayne Collins II.
Orlando Orejel and Geinel Rodriguez.
James C. Miller and Stephanie J. Logan.
Felonies Filed
Windale Gale Knighten, child neglect.
Jonathan Russell Gartman, aggravated assault and battery.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jing Guang Jiang, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brock Wayne Caudle, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Lin Chengyue, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Pearl Antoinette King, speeding – posted zone.
Jones Diane Narholy, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Tate Shannon, resisting an officer.
Dernattel Paul Foucher, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Mark Everett Griffin, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
