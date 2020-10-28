Marriages Filed
Cortez Laylo Harvell, 28, and Shana Nicole Harper, 34, both of Pauls Valley.
Tab Donald Peters, 43, Paoli, and Christina Faye Carnell, 31, Pauls Valley.
William Wallace Patton, 43, and Megan K. Patton, 35, both of Mustang.
Tyler Ray Henry, 20, Blanchard, and Amanda Jean Taylor, 18, Lindsay.
Samuel Wade Martin, 45, and Tammy Lynn Henry, 43, both of Hennepin.
Divorces Filed
Mary Joanna McRae and John Michael McRae.
Felonies Filed
Tyler Eli Weeks, lewd acts.
Joshua Tanner Holloway, feloniously pointing firearm, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Brian Rick Dejohn, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Bryce James Cowan, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Judge Dylan Hays, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Brisen Wade Tyler, conspiracy, 3 counts of burglary in the third degree.
Misdemeanors Filed
Joshua Tanner Holloway, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcos Trujillo, public intoxication.
Brian Colby Beck, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brian Dejohn (alias – Brian Rick Dejohn), resisting an officer, 2 counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Laura Michelle Dobbins, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing officer.
Eric Shawn Gibson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
David Antonio Salazar, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
