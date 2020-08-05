Marriages Filed
Ronald Eugene Delozier Jr., 33, Wynnewood, and Stephanie Nicole Hubbard, 33, Norman.
Micah Josiah Huggans, 23, and Rachel Marguerite Mantooth, 25, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Kaylyn Shea Davis and Brandon James Davis.
Charles Pyle and Bailey Pyle.
Brandi Janette Geter and James Lewis Geter.
Kayren Shoshanna Barnett-Stephens and Samuel Lee Stephens.
Richard Dale Dewbre and Diane Dewbre.
Felonies Filed
Chad Allison, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Luie Lee Booth, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Walter Jess Bailey, disturbing the peace.
Daniel James Yoder, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Destiny Desiree Lee, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Tyrone Louis, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Justin R. Amos, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
James Carlton, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
