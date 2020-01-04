Marriages Filed
Edward Don Hudson Jr., 59, and Shelly Rae Williams, 49, both of Wynnewood.
Michael Kyle Weaver, 23, Wayne, and Casandra Joshlyn Lanzarin, 24, Goldsby.
Daniel Eugene Kirkhuff, 25, Lindsay, and Amber Louise Wolf, 22, North Hollywood, Calif.
Divorces Filed
Jamie R. McCurley and Donald G. McCurley.
Felonies Filed
Shiloh Rain Henderson, aggravated assault and battery.
Dustin Fredrick Barnes (alias – Justin Frederick Barnes), larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle.
Loye Edward Bailey, false personation.
Jamie M. Kirkland, aggravated assault and battery.
Trusdon Ellett, domestic assault and battery by strangulation (after former conviction) or in the alternative domestic abuse – assault and battery (after former conviction), assault with a dangerous weapon (after former conviction).
Misdemeanors Filed
Jamie M. Kirkland, malicious injury to property – under $1,000, threaten to perform act of violence.
Hailey Brooke Lang, possession of controlled dangerous sustance.
Sean William Welsh, driving without a valid driver's license.
Treyvon Donavon Reece, petit larceny.
Christopher Dewayne Gregory, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Kelby C. Harper, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, resisting an officer.
Jonas Martin Levy, obstructing officer.
