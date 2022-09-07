Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Blaze Alexander Blevins, 19, Wynnewood, and Elly McKade Cleveland, 19, Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Daymond R. Cothren and Terri Lynn Cothren.
Daniel Kirkhuff and Amber Kirkhuff.
Alissa Marie Lobaugh and Andrew Cole Lobaugh.
Felonies Filed
Sean Milam, unlawful use or display of license or identification card.
Michael David Todd, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Jessica Rinehart, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful use of telecommunication device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Brianna McLean, trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful use of telecommunication device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Misdemeanors Filed
Sean Milam, failure to maintain insurance or security, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Trusdon Ellett, 3 counts of protective order violation.
Everett Zane Smith, disturbing the peace.
Hunter Shawn Dickinson, petit larceny.
Cyrus Joseph Martin, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance, speeding – posted zone.
Rickey James Graham, public intoxication.
