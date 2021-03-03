Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Zackary Dewayne Hudson, 34, Oklahoma City, and Chelsea Breann Renee Collins, 33, Lindsay.
Jacob Scott Harris, 30, and Cristi Lesha Belknap, 30, both of Lindsay.
Tryon Tyson Murray, 43, and Kristy Dawn Henderson, 45, both of Stratford.
Divorces Filed
Brandi Elizabeth Ring and Cody Christopher Ring.
Clifford Dwight Braxton II and Diedra D. Braxton.
Linda Marie Vanderwys and Dirk John Vanderwys.
Turenia Gail Howard and Clifton Gene Howard.
Patricia Meza Barcenas and Jose Ruben Barcenas-Barcenas.
Cassandra Leann Martin and Cody Aaron Martin.
Brian T. Pearson and Brandy K. Pearson.
Mallory Leeann Ramirez and Juan Carlos Ramirez-Meave.
Felonies Filed
Brian Tate Shannon, burglary in the second degree.
Mohamed Mostafa Kamel Abdelrahman, shooting with intent to kill.
Charles Cody Robert Smith, attempted robbery first degree.
Jamie Rae Page, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug proceeds.
Misdemeanors Filed
Justin R. Amos, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
David Wayne Edwards, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amy Lynn Griffin (alias – Amy Lynn Castleman, Amy Edwards), public intoxication.
Misty Dawn Vazquez, public intoxication.
Clifton Gene Howard, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Justin Ray Holden, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Matthew Grant Maness, assault and battery.
Timothy Shaun Bradley, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Lamanda Carol Moore, disturbing the peace.
Jacey Jennings, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Armondo Lamont Woods Jr., (alias – Armondo Hendrix), assault and battery, tampering with a security camera.
Lisa Eskew, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Kayleigh Barton, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Brandon Hucks, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Cody Wayne Lewis, 2 counts of larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Ervin John Speerbrecher, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tierra Lanae Wilson, public intoxication.
