Marriages Filed
Jarron Thomas Qualls, 38, and Sandra Jo Jablinske, 37, both of Pauls Valley.
Ron Louis Schneider, 41, and Demi Denise Duke, 29, both of Paoli.
Drake Dalton O'Bryant, 25, Pauls Valley, and Brittany Faye Gilbert, 22, Tishomingo.
Jared Lee Williams, 20, Sulphur, and Macy Taylor Blackburn, 20, Stratford.
Levi Leb Chambless, 30, and Kylene Dawn Higgins, 30, both of Wynnewood.
Murl Dean Phillips III, 47, Roff, and Shawnelle Raeanne McMillen, 32, Stratford.
Christopher Shawn Allen, 34, and Garnette Daniella Fischer, 35, both of Stratford.
Sheldon Edward Knowles, 24, Lindsay, and Tylar Ranae Mitchell, 25, Wynnewood.
Toby William Carr, 20, Maysville, and Kourtney Jo Smith, 18, Lindsay.
Ralph Albert Eytchison, 42, and Lacy Rae Parker, 32, both of Washington.
Gavin Michael Susca, 28, Quartz Hill, Calif., and Savannah Danielle Yates, 28, Wayne.
Samuel Morris Safran, 30, and Hannah Marie Pierce, 29, both of Minneapolis, Minn.
Divorces Filed
Danna Lauderdale and Cliff Lauderdale.
Daniel Dewayne Goines and Michell Annette Goines.
Adrianne Elaine Olguin and Francisco Olguin.
Felonies Filed
Kevin Wayne Baker, failure to register as sex offender, sex offender living within 2,000 feet of school.
Cacey Ranae Brougham, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, accessory after the fact.
Misdemeanors Filed
Joseph Lewis Simmons, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Kenneth Wayne Click, bringing contraband into jail.
Joshua Ryan Stalcup, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
