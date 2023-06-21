Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Lucas Keith Austin, 23, Holdenville, and Kelsie Mikala Myers, 26, Pauls Valley.
Kenneth Wayne Jones, 33, Pauls Valley, and Ashleigh Brooke McGee, 29, Stratford.
Leroy Edward Bell, 34, Davis, and Julia Lynn Eastep, 21, Elmore City.
Joseph Meranda Esparza, 45, and Lindsay Natalia Cricien Panes, 37, both of Pauls Valley.
Richard Lane Hopper, 27, Elmore City, and Heather Jo-Dally Kennedy, 27, Sulphur.
Brock Wayne Caudle, 45, Pauls Valley, and Kristin Laine Martin, 41, Maysville.
Stephen James Dziadus, 58, and Zina Mae Singleton, 66, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Claudia Fay Edgar and Marvin E. Edgar.
Christina Elizabeth Cornett and Derek Ryan Cornett.
Joshua G. Knighten and Presley S. Knighten.
Felonies Filed
Sean Michael McMann, protective order violation.
Michael Shane Anderson, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
John Thomas Nunn Jr., eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Heather Dawn Owens (alias – Heather Dawn Dodge), possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Christopher Allen Morgan, failure to register as sex offender.
Madeline Geffre, failure to remain at scene of a personal injury collision.
Karlyn A’kia Estwick, possession of drug proceeds, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Hugo Alexander Meija-Argueta, possession of drug proceeds.
Max Robert Tracy, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Paula Rhea Wintjen, 19 counts of cruelty to animals.
Misdemeanors Filed
Karlyn A’kia Estwick, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Daryl Lynn Rushing, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Patricia Pauline Palmer, abandonment of domestic animal on road.
Angel Jackson, public intoxication.
Jacyee Baileigh Zeller, public intoxication.
Tara Desiree Springfield (alias – Tara Desiree Springfield-Harmon), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Christopher Don Johnson, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Starling Marchillo Green, trespassing after being forbidden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.