Garvin County Public Records

Divorces Filed
Lori Ann Kent and Michael Lewis Kent.
James Michael Keith Randolph and Jessica Leann Randolph.
Jeremiah Ralph Ables and Alyssa RayAnn Waggoner.
Amber Lee Taylor and Ronnal Todd Taylor.
Felonies Filed
Cory Anthony Stephens, falsely personate another to create liability.
Joseph Damrill, burglary in the second degree.
Deviante Datavion Blair, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Kawan Cadez Pratt, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
LouAnda Rae Thomas, child neglect.
Roshay Lamont Flowers, feloniously pointing firearm.
Lacy Lanett Kelley, abuse by caretaker.
Rodney Wayne Lyle, burglary in the second degree, burglary in the third degree, 3 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Anthony Romero, stalking.
Kailee Compton, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.
Samantha Warren (alias – Samantha McCall, Samantha Sweetman), unlawful use of communication facility in a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Jose Ventura Meave, distribution of controlled dangerous substance to minor.
Justin Deelane Clour, uttering forged instrument.
Jody Cliffton Lemmings, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Fernando Gallardo, possession of drug proceeds.
John Thomas Nunn Jr., use of a telecommunication device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Kristina Marie Knutson, sex offender living within 2,000 feet of school.
Misdemeanors Filed
William Ernest Owen, disturbing the peace.
Robert W. Hartley, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Harley Nacole Boucher, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to maintain insurance or security.
Samuel P. Pratt, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Zachery Glyn Powell, assault and battery.
Samantha Warren (alias – Samantha McCall, Samantha Sweetman), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tyler Nunn, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jose Gonzales-Hernandez, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Ashley Diprimio, disturbing the peace.
Jimmy Joe Smith, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
