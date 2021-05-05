Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Edward Michael Decker, 30, Ardmore, and Tabitha Michele Roldan, 22, Wilburton.
Jacob Andrew Lee Jr., 30, Norman, and Cindy Ann Cobb, 59, Stratford.
Johnny Eugene Denney, 46, Wynnewood, and Tracie Marie Morrison, 36, Lone Grove.
Garret Ross Lashmet, 21, and Mariah Beth Peck, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Talon Hillebrand, 36, and Shanesta Nikole Edmiston, 31, both of Lindsay.
Tyler Ray Cowen, 17, and Kelsey Leighann McClure, 20, both of Stratford.
Felonies Filed
Niki Nicole Baker, bail jumping – PR bond.
Brittany Dahl, bail jumping – PR bond.
Dalton Anthony Wood, bail jumping – PR bond.
Thomas Seaton Day, bail jumping – PR bond.
Weston Drewdel Snelgrooes, bail jumping – PR bond.
Sean Michael Winston, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Janathan Lenard Grimsley, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Kyle Lee Eminger, feloniously pointing firearm.
Jason Daniel Harris, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Aaron Michael Day, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
David Paul Dill Jr., assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors Filed
Albert Joe Baxter, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Anselmo Garcia Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Gilmo Joel Espinal Castillo, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Rebekah Alanis, public intoxication.
