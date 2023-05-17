Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Brantley Connor Karpe, 25, and Rylee Nicole White, 24, both of Lindsay.
Jeremiah David Jackson, 27, Stratford, and Kelsey Diane Corbin, 24, Wynnewood.
Thomas Howard Foster, 50, and Katherine Janeen Asbery, 48, both of Pauls Valley.
Jacob Larry Beach, 31, Lindsay, and Haley Jordan Moore, 25, Blanchard.
James Kevin Hamit, 60, Wayne, and Tamatha Dawn Allison, 54, Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Emily Rae Turner and Chad Albert Turner.
Felonies Filed
Joshua Murle Ross, burglary in the second degree.
Nakita D. McMean, burglary in the second degree, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Dustin Fredrick Lee Barnes (alias – Justin Frederick Barnes), unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ryan Todd Prichard, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Justin Deelane Clour, trafficking in illegal drugs.
Caleb Linsey Pearson, child abuse by injury, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Tucker Christensen, burglary in the first degree, 2 counts of stalking, child neglect.
Baylor Reid Smith, manslaughter – first degree.
Makelti Kim Mitchell, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.
Misdemeanors Filed
Dustin Fredrick Lee Barnes (alias – Justin Frederick Barnes), petit larceny.
Jace Patrick Janovsky, public intoxication, resisting an officer.
Damon Justin George, possession of controlled dangerous substance, disturbing the peace.
Lonnie Dean Vanallen Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Joseph Marius, obstructing officer.
James Beverlyn Brannon, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Hai Shan Lin, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jami Kay Donaho, public intoxication.
Kristen Maxey, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Julian Castillo (alias – Julian Castio), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jared Don Bray, public intoxication.
Garland Reshae Lytle, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jacey Jennings, petit larceny.
Rickie Scott Stanford, assault and battery.
Joshua Keith Youmans, trespassing after being forbidden.
Kelli Lanell Patton (alias – Kelli Lanell Smith), disturbing the peace.
Daryl Lynn Rushing, disturbing the peace.
Dennis Eugene Clay, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Warren Ross Johnson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Christopher Bradford, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
