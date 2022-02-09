Garvin County Public Records

Divorces Filed

Phillip Evan Blankenship and Miranda Rose Blankenship.

Wanda Joyce Jenkins and Jackie Herbert Jenkins.

Felonies Filed

Cecil Lee Shells, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.

Misdemeanors Filed

Cecil Lee Shells, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.

Emmanuel Todd Worley (alias Todd Worley), malicious injury to property – under $1,000.

Luis Carlos Viezcas, possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication.

Louanda Rae Thomas, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

