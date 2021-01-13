Garvin County Public Records

Divorces Filed
Cody Weeks and Kami Weeks.
Felonies Filed
Roy Wathern Talbott III, fourth-degree arson.
Misdemeanors Filed
Joseph Mitchell Phillips, trespassing after being forbidden.
Jacey Jennings, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
John Patrick McReynolds, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Justin Roger Johnson, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Bobby Kevin Howard Jr., larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Anthony William Brass, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Kristina Dawn Clark, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roy Wathern Talbott III, domestic abuse – assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence.
Oswaldo Alexander Larin Martinez, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jose Antonio Castillo, public intoxication.
Armondo Lamont Woods Jr., public intoxication, resisting an officer.
Hector Martin Palacios, public intoxication.
