Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Trenton Howard Shaw, 22, Ada, and Jaylee Mae Winlock, 21, Paoli.
Kristopher Don Ferguson, 42, Lindsay, and Emerald Gonzalez, 42, Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Jessica Dawn Maisano and Trenton James Maisano.
Felonies Filed
Nickolas Blake Ring, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Son Minh Nguyen, acquire proceeds from drug activity, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
David Robert McFarland, 2 counts of shooting with intent to kill, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Troy Jason Sumner, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Donnie Lee Dickenson, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Arville Brad Stroud Jr., cruelty to animals.
Tony Ray Madden Jr., burglary in the second degree.
Sonny Lauren Harmon II, larceny of farm equipment, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Derrick Lance Reed, larceny of farm equipment, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Johnny Kevin Parker, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Whit Allen Saxon, stalking, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Kylin Jamar Hill, possession of drug proceeds.
Kevin Lamont Ealy, possession of drug proceeds.
Hermenegildo Paez-Luna, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Anthony Shawn Macal, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Gabriel Lance Miller, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Robert Matthew Garcia, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Tiege Augustine Daigle, child neglect.
Tiffany Lynn Cabral, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Robert Austin Register, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jonas Martin Levy, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Mario Alonso Rubalcava, endangering others while eluding, trafficking marijuana, possess firearm during commission of a felony, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Misdemeanors Filed
Son Minh Nguyen, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Donnie Lee Dickenson, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Hermenegildo Paez-Luna, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Anthony Shawn Macal, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Tiffany Lynn Cabral, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Heather Rae Tucker, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey Anthony Stephens, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brian Odell Love, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Aaron Lee Lamb, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Aaron Lee Council, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security.
Tanner Lane Franklin, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Chloe Faith Jameson, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.
Gustavo Anthony Nunez-Barahona, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Keisha Dian McDonald, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle Joseph Henderson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.