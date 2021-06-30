Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Ryan Vincent Fraley, 29, Norman, and Laydin Grace Wilson, 23, Pauls Valley.
Mark Alan Pearson, 54, and Shana Denise Lack, 51, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Kimesha M. Louis and Tyrone M. Louis.
Kayla Rae Lowery and Joshua Shane Lowery.
John Westley Williams and Tabitha Kay Lee Williams.
Eric Wayne Hyatt and Chastity Hyatt.
Steven Dobson and Melissa Dobson.
Felonies Filed
Heather Dawn Dodge (alias – Heather Dawn Owens), unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jeffrey Clayton Kelley, 3 counts of assault and/or battery on medical care provider, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Amy Lynn White, public intoxication.
Mandy Rae Minton, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Mark Riddle, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Cameron Cain, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Jacyee Baileigh Zeller, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Kayla Michelle Duncan, obstructing officer.
Darold Kirk Bailey, petit larceny.
Stacy Priest, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Alejandro Garcia, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
