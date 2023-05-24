Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed

Jason Alan Taylor, 39, and Kerri Leigh Bishop, 43, both of Pauls Valley.

Cory Albert Wiegert, 28, Oklahoma City, and Aja Breanne Cranford, 22, Pauls Valley.

Divorces Filed

Sarah Nicole Ledbetter and Joseph Michael Ledbetter.

Lara Ellen Teague and Hoyte Lendon Teague.

Felonies Filed

Brittany Jean O’Brien, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Jacey Jennings, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Joseph Cory Combes, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Robert Williams, possession of drug proceeds.

Bad Van Nguyen, possession of drug proceeds, possess firearm during commission of a felony.

Long Thang Nguyen, possession of drug proceeds, possess firearm during commission of a felony.

Aaron Lee Council, trafficking methamphetamine, use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Pabra Kay Harrington, trafficking methamphetamine, use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Misdemeanors Filed

Bac Van Nguyen, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Long Thang Nguyen, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Aaron Lee Council, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Lawrence Kline, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Brandon Morgan, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Keri Roberts, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Yajaira M. Herrera, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Neal Ernest Stephen (alias – Neal Earnest Stephen, Neal Stephens), public intoxication.

Justin Wayne Green, public intoxication.

Tyler McGee, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Bobby Joe Davis, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you