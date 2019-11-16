Marriages Filed
Cody Alexander Camacho, 21, Pauls Valley, and Veda Cheyenne Cravatt, 23, Stratford.
Jimmy Dale Nathan Zimmerman, 25, Purcell, and Makaylah Michelle Derby, 21, Lindsay.
Tyler Evan Kitchel, 24, Velma, and Alissa Renee Parrish, 18, Sulphur.
Chintankumar Rakeshbhai Desai, 23, Arlington, Texas, and Anjaniben Jitendrabhai Patel, 24, Nashville, Tenn.
Divorces Filed
Cheryl Denise Wells and James William Wells.
Mitchell Daren Wallace and Mellissa Ann Wallace.
Michael Dean McCarty and Tristan Nichole McCarty.
Carrie Hodges and Meril Hodges.
Roger C. Arnold and Cynthia A. Arnold.
Morgan P. Gardner and Casey N. Gardner.
Felonies Filed
Stephanie Deann Morton, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Destiny Sheyanne Nunley, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Misdemeanors Filed
Michael Joe Beshirs, public intoxication.
Kristian Castillo, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Malissa Todd, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Evan James Avant, trespassing after being forbidden.
Kevin Lee Cornelius, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
