Marriages Filed
Garet David Williams, 23, Del City, and Liliana Marlena Candia, 21, Pauls Valley.
Roy William Rogers, 76, Dougherty, and Dianna Diffie Cuyos, 73, Pauls Valley.
John Earl Simmons IV, 19, Paoli, and Adyson Faith Shelton, 18, Lindsay.
Steven Michael Ray, 40, Pauls Valley, and Patricia Ann Young, 42, Stratford.
Matheus Moreira Bento, 25, Wynnewood, and Mckenna Sue Gingrich, 20, Gibsonburg, Oh.
Divorces Filed
Megan Raye Howard and Paul Thomas Howard.
Densel Louis Dutton Sr. and Cynthia Lynn Dutton.
Felonies Filed
Cecil Lee Shells, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Caleb Linsey Pearson, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Bernie Clark, burglary in the third degree.
Tyler Harmon, burglary in the third degree.
Jason Robert King, failure to register as sex offender, sex offender living within 2,000 feet of a daycare, kidnapping.
Jeffrey Don Dehart, domestic abuse – prior pattern of physical abuse.
Joshua Lee Howry, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Dakota Blackwood, robbery second degree.
Sarah Elizabeth Harley Jackson, attempted robbery second degree, attempted assault and battery on police officer, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee.
Sarah Elizabeth Harley Jackson, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jason Robert King, domestic abuse – assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Nicholas Eugene Orrie Rockholt, assault.
Avery Jo Ruff, public intoxication.
Robert Theodore Bacon, petit larceny.
Ethan Jake Wallace, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kenneth Wayne White, assault and battery.
Matthew Grant Maness, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, obstructing officer.
Charles Holt, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dakota Blackwood, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Seth Daniel Coots, obtaining property by trick or deception.
Christopher Ivey, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Christiane Mitchell (alias – Cristine Mitchell, Chris Mitchell, Christine Mitchell), embezzlement.
Crystal Ann Bell, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Alfonso West, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Sarah Elizabeth Harley Jackson, attempted escape from arrest or detention, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Sarah Elizabeth Harley Jackson, trespassing after being forbidden.
