Marriages Filed
Haygen Tyler Minnis, 21, and Sierra Christine Adams, 20, both of Pauls Valley.
Caleb Terry Poage, 28, and Chelsea Ruby Marie Swartz, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Craige Allen Linam Jr., 31 Pauls Valley, and Tanantha Shianne Wycoff, 31, Elmore City.
Billy Charles Graham, 74, Pocola, Okla., and Jacquelyn Ann Martin, 73, Maysville.
Alejandro Fabian Gonzalez Garcia, 27, and Jessica Kay Hays, 27, both of Foster.
Richard Glenn Owens, 68, and Geretta Fay Thornburg, 69, both of Foster.
Divorces Filed
Amber Paige Stanfield and Jeremiah Allen Stanfield.
Julia Givens and Jesse Givens Jr.
Seth David Temple and Spencer Raenema Temple.
Felonies Filed
Clarence William Lee, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Kevin Wayne Scott, distribution of controlled dangerous substance –including possession with intent to distribute, unlawful use of communication facility.
Dennis Wayne Hedgecoth, attempted forcible oral sodomy.
Amy Joyce Pierce, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful use of police radio.
Jamie Lynn Stroud, conspiracy.
Andy Wayne Alexander, 2 counts of embezzlement.
Jamie Alvarado-Piedra, endeavoring to violate the uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Act, possession of drug proceeds.
Roshay Lamont Flowers, assault and battery with deadly weapon (after former conviction).
Misdemeanors Filed
Clarence William Lee, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amy Joyce Pierce, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Kyle Joseph Henderson, protective order violation.
Stephanie Deann Morton, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Johnathan Paul Williams Jr., public intoxication.
Katie Ann Carlson, public intoxication.
April Delgado, possession of controlled dangerous substance – marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brayden Kody Hensley, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Erin Murphy, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dakota Ray Nelson, uttering forged instrument.
Rickey Verlon Thompson (alias – Ricky Verlon Thompson), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
