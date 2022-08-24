Garvin County still has a burn ban

Even with a little rain over the past few days there's still a burn ban in place for Garvin County.
The ban here means landowners are not allowed to burn in a trash barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
•••
The nonprofit Pauls Valley Parks Foundation will host a grand opening for the four recently renovated Wacker Park tennis courts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The event is meant to honor the completion of this phase and begin fundraising for plans to someday build new tennis courts on the west side of the park.
More on both phases of the tennis court project will come later in the PV Democrat.
•••
Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 705 North Clark, is inviting the public to a 120th anniversary homecoming celebration coming in a few weeks.
The church's minister, Victor Crawford, and associate minister, Jai Newson, say the two-day event gets started with an old fashioned musical and burger and hot dog cookout starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
On Sunday, Sept. 11 morning services get started at 11 a.m. with a dinner to follow at the Wynnewood High School cafeteria.
Special speaker Rev. George Flowers of the Antioch Baptist Church in Gainesville, Texas will help lead the homecoming services at 3 p.m. that afternoon.
•••
The Lindsay Community Historical Society is looking for people to assist with a number of community services at the Murray Lindsay Mansion and the Pikes Peak School Museums in Erin Springs.
Those services include cleaning of both buildings, watering and garden care, repairing books and making a list of them, filing and other office duties and helping with set up for museum events.
This is a community service employment program through the AARP Foundation. This program provides individuals over age 55 with opportunities to contribute their skills and offer them valuable work experience.
Contact the local SCSEP Office at 918-302-1068 to learn more about the qualifications.
•••
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
