A Texas woman posing as a man is now facing formal allegations of going too far online with a Pauls Valley teenage girl.
Coming with three felony charges is an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Kelly Carachuri.
Carachuri is accused of having sexually graphic talks with the teenager even after being told of the girl’s real age. During the exchanges she is accused of pretending to be a male.
The wanted suspect is also accused of sending pornographic images to the girl, along with links to online websites with porn-related videos.
The case began when the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about an adult talking to a teenage girl here in a “sexually explicit manner” asking for the girl to do “sexual things.”
A search into the girl’s cellphone revealed more details, according to a court document filed in the case.
“I observed conversations that were sexually explicit between (the girl) and another Roblox user,” a deputy reported in the findings.
Roblox is an online game platform developed to allow users to program games and play games created by other users.
Also found was Discord, an online platform allowing users to communicate in chat rooms with some described as private.
In this case it’s believed Carachuri was using the nicknames of “Hiro” and “Zero” on the two platforms.
During the investigation the girl disclosed she had been talking to this other person for almost a year.
She claims to not have disclosed her age until they were already “in a relationship.”
At some point she said the other person sent pornographic images, including those of a male’s body parts.
Through other messages on the suspect’s Discord account deputies were able to identify Carachuri as the individual sending the messages and images to the Pauls Valley girl. Carachuri is believed to have been 19 years old when most of the exchanges took place.
“I observed other conversations the suspect had where she wished she had a penis and she was a transgender.
“After the suspect found out (the girl) was only 14 she continued to have sexually explicit conversations (with her).”
“‘Do you hate me for ruining your innocence or are you okay with this,’” Carachuri is reported to have asked the teen at some point.
According to a court affidavit, the suspect also sent the girl numerous website links to porn videos with at least one of a male. She claimed the male shown in the video was her.
Charges filed against Carachuri include solicitation of sexual conduct with a minor and distribution of obscene material for the purpose of inducing a minor into sexual activity.
Along with the arrest warrant Carachuri is facing an initial $100,000 bond.
