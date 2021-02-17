The chill of winter may have rolled in over the last few days, but that doesn’t mean some in Pauls Valley aren’t already thinking about warmer days ahead and riding their bicycles.
Gearing up to start a one-man program is Shane Patton, who is offering free bike tune-ups through his work at the local Reynolds Recreation Center.
Patton’s love of bicycles also led him to establishing the Vintage in the Valley Bike Show, which has been a popular activity the last couple of years at PV’s community BrickFest event.
As an instructor at the recreation center Patton decided to start offering the basic tune-ups, which include wrenching, adjustments, tightening, lubrication and grease.
Put simply, it’s what bike owners need to get ready for some pedaling out there on the road when the cold of winter goes away.
“This is a new program that we’re going to start,” Patton said.
“We were trying to come up with some ideas on new things we could do and I came up with this. This is through the rec center, but it’s also associated with Vintage in the Valley.”
Patton is certified as bicycle safety instructor with the national League of American Bicyclists.
He’s also certified with the “mechanics” of a bike, which led to this tune-up program.
“I’ve always known how to fix bicycles, but since I got certified we decided to put some of that to use. We decided to offer these free bicycle tune-ups.”
Those basic tune-ups can be done to 10-speed road bikes, mountain bikes, BMX bikes and even tricycles.
“The basic tune-up is free but for other things there can be a fee,” he said. “For most people they can get their bike tuned up for free.”
As for a fee, Patton says that will only come when new parts are needed, such as an inner tube, replacement tire and new bike chains or brake cables.
The way it works is when the time is right bikes can be dropped off at the Reynolds Center during the weekday hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested can also call the center at 405-238-1307 before they come.
“They can drop it off, I’ll get it fixed and then they can pick it up.”
Along with his work to get Vintage in the Valley off the ground, Patton has also previously given safety programs to youth groups in Pauls Valley.
“I have given some bicycle safety programs before like to the Cub Scouts. I plan on doing that again in April,” he said.
"I have given some bicycle safety programs before like to the Cub Scouts. I plan on doing that again in April," he said.

"The scouts will learn more about safety, and they'll get a hands-on experience with their own bikes."
Holden, who is now 76 years old and affectionately called “Killer” by some, said the time was right for him to step away from the job, again.
“When I came back I was thinking about two years,” Holden said about his own expectations when he returned to the job for a second time in 2018.
“It’s time to get out and let someone else get a chance to do the job.”
Holden was first elected to the District 1 office in 1990. He earned his sixth term in office back in July 2010 before leaving for retirement in 2012.
His replacement was Stan Spivey, who started his tenure that same year and had filed his intention in the spring of 2018 to run for another office.
A few months later Spivey passed away after a long battle with cancer.
After Spivey’s passing in August 2018 the Garvin County Democratic Party reached out and convinced Holden to step in as the alternate candidate running for the office. Holden did win the race over Jarod Work in a close vote the following November.
