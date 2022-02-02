Getting ready for the cold

Ice, snow, bitter cold temperatures – all could be part of an arctic front expected to dip south this week as Garvin County officials are working to be ready.
The county's emergency management director, Dave Johnson, said he and his assistant director, Tommy Lawson, have been busy with preparations for the bone-chilling temperatures.
“Tommy and I have been contacting nursing homes and long-term care facilities to make sure they're aware of the impending weather and prepared for the cold,” Johnson said to all three county commissioners during a weekly meeting Monday.
“The fire departments are pretty aware of it as well.
“I'm not a fan of ice, but if we get anything I hope it's snow and we get some moisture that will help,” he said about the dry conditions outside leading to a burn ban for all of Garvin County over the last few weeks.
“If the roads are bad we want to make sure we have hotel rooms available for stranded motorists.”
As for that burn ban, Johnson recommended it stay in place as commissioners approved another 14-day period for now.
“We've had zero precipitation,” he said about conditions described as a moderate drought out there.
“It's fine to reconsider the ban next week after we get whatever precipitation we're going to get.”
It was back on Dec. 13 when Garvin County was first placed under the burn ban by commissioners.
Now much of central and western parts of Oklahoma are under similar bans.
The ban here in Garvin County means landowners are not allowed to burn in a trash barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
Those caught violating the ban could potentially be charged with a misdemeanor and receive a fine.
