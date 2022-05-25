Getting the news online

Junior high teacher Mylaine Grimmett received a grant from the Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence for a teleprompter, here manned by cameraman Kaleb Baley, lighting equipment and microphones. This equipment is used when filming episodes for the PVJH News Class. These news episodes, Chat Room videos and other productions are all available to the public through the PVJH News YouTube Channel and the PV Junior High Facebook page. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)