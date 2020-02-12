Lots of smiles and even a few whiffs of a brand new book to call their own – that's the response of some third grade students when receiving this gift from a Pauls Valley civic club.
The gift is a good old fashioned dictionary, not online but the kind held in your hands, as the books were recently given out to the elementary students in three Garvin County towns by members of the Pauls Valley Rotary Club.
Third grade youngsters at elementary schools in Pauls Valley, Whitebead and Paoli received the dictionaries during a recent back-to-back-to-back delivery day.
“For us it's a community service and an educational aid for the kids,” Chris Pool said about the dictionaries and the club's longtime project.
“A lot of times this is the first book a student has ever received. It's a treat for them.”
Each spring members of the local club fan out to third grade classrooms in the area, including here locally at Jackson Elementary, where they hand out the dictionaries, one for each student, and talk to them about the proper ways to use the book.
There have been stretches in the past when the club was able to visit all schools in Garvin County. More recently the project has done the dictionary thing at three area schools.
The idea behind the project done by Rotary clubs all over the country is to help these students learn the right way to spell words and what those words actually mean.
“These dictionaries can help with your communication skills, with your spelling and with your writing skills.”
Funding to pay for the dictionaries come from a grant provided by the district Rotary Club.
The goal of the Dictionary Project is to assist students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers and resourceful learners by providing them with their own personal dictionary.
The project was founded in 1995 in South Carolina by Mary French. Since then millions of children in the United States have received dictionaries through the project.
