Going back to earn that diploma

The common term is GED, although there other names like HiSET, but either way the idea is to earn a high school diploma from programs like one now set up in Pauls Valley.
Mary Ann Ward works out of the Chickasha Adult Learning Center but has in more recent weeks and months expanded into Pauls Valley and Purcell after stretching all the way to Wynnewood last year.
After starting classes at Pauls Valley's public library in September about a dozen or so students are now putting in the work here to earn their degree.
“We have 13 students studying for HiSET or GED,” Ward said about the online and in-person classes at PV's public library.
“It's highly individualized study, and I probably have seven who earned earned diplomas by Christmas. I'm kind of a coordinator and cheerleader helping them anyway I can. It's exciting when they get in gear and going.
“These are very dedicated people doing this. They're learning how to study for a test.
“Some students have been with me for a little over a year. There are some who test in about six weeks. Most of those who test quickly are recent high school dropouts and they don't want to wait to do this.”
One student, Natashia Pedigo of Pauls Valley, was recently hard at it continuing her work that included a practice test for math.
“It's definitely helping me,” Pedigo said about working the studies online and in the classroom setting, which here in Pauls Valley is the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
“I'm pregnant with my first baby and doing this online is a big help. I do my work, but coming in she helps me understand some of the things,” she said, referring to Ward.
At some point after the diploma is in hand, Pedigo said she is thinking about returning to work with developmentally challenged clients.
Ward said the online and in-person options are available because that helps students work toward achieving an actual high school diploma.
“Some of the students don't have access to the Internet or a computer so they come into class,” she said.
“Some come in determined to do it, some are court ordered. These people are self driven because this is something they want. They're not going to let anyone get in the way of their diploma.
“It's a pathway for employment or more education. It's becoming more and more apparent diplomas are needed.
“There are no certain hours you have to be here. It's up to you. It's not really common knowledge, but this is a way to get diplomas outside the regular classroom setting.”
Students get started with a test and $20 enrollment fee as Ward has for the last few weeks spent much of Tuesday and part of Wednesday at the Pauls Valley library.
The in-library classes here wrapped up in early December but are scheduled to return Jan. 17.
“During the break they can come to the library here and they will help them out by putting them on a computer.”
As for the studies, many still go after the more traditional GED, which involves four subjects as the math portion is considered more difficult.
Then there's the HiSET, which covers a total of five subjects.
Final subject tests are currently given at sites in Ada, Ardmore, Chickasha and Norman.
“That's why I'm doubly proud of my students,” Ward said. “They have to travel somewhere else to take these tests. They're determined to do this.”
She adds graduation ceremonies in June also come in Chickasha.
“They get a cap and gown for the ceremony and a tassel to keep. It's important graduates come together to celebrate something they all share.”
According to Ward, the program here also works with the Workforce office in Pauls Valley to help students find ways to cover the costs of the testing, along with money to keep going with college classes.
“We work very closely with a rep there who got her GED, and she said she never had a door closed to her.
“Through them this program new to us pays for their testing and offers $12,000 to $15,000 to continue their education.”
For more information about the program, contact Dr. Lisa Johnson at 405-222-6562 or Mary Ann Ward at 405-863-3747.
