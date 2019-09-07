Good health focus of library classes

Another round of free classes with good health in mind will soon make a return to Pauls Valley's public library.
Much like those from this past spring and even a year ago, those at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library are inviting residents to be a part of the good diet classes and exercise sessions.
Librarian Shari Kendall says just like previously this new round of activities is funded by a grant given to the local library by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Institute of Museum and Library Services.
“The focus is to help people get healthier,” she said.
“We'll have gardening classes, healthy cooking, as well as yoga and tai chi. Yoga is an exercise for the mind and body at the same time. Tai chi helps with balance and posture.”
There are four yoga classes with the first one meant to show the fundamentals. “This one's for those who want to have help in getting the poses right.”
Yoga for beginners is scheduled from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights starting Sept. 9 and continuing through Nov. 11.
There's also meditation and more advanced yoga classes.
The meditation yoga is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10.
A class for more experienced yoga students is 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 11 to Nov. 20.
One for Yin Yoga, a slower paced yoga with postures held for longer periods of time, is 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 11 to Nov. 20.
“I am asking people to call and sign up because space is limited,” Kendall adds.
There's also a class for kids, which is 3:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 15.
As for the tai chi classes, those are expected to come in January.
Coming later this month is a return of lessons on gardening in tight spaces. There are two classes, Sept. 21 and then in the spring on March 28. Times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Coming later this month is the first of a series call “Save Money, Eat Better.”
The first class is on freezer meals from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Other classes are bread in a bag, instant-pot and canning.
