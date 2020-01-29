With other students waiting their turn Pauls Valley eighth-grader Karlie Koesler competes during a recent spelling bee at the local junior high. Koesler finished as the runner-up in the event for local seventh and eighth grade students. (PV Democrat photo)
Seventh-grader Ke'Shawn Avery steps to the microphone to get a word during a recent spelling bee at Pauls Valley's junior high. (PV Democrat photo)
Good spelling
1 of 2
With other students waiting their turn Pauls Valley eighth-grader Karlie Koesler competes during a recent spelling bee at the local junior high. Koesler finished as the runner-up in the event for local seventh and eighth grade students. (PV Democrat photo)
Seventh-grader Ke'Shawn Avery steps to the microphone to get a word during a recent spelling bee at Pauls Valley's junior high. (PV Democrat photo)
Jerry Wilmas Purser of Elmore City, Oklahoma was born to Wilmas Raymond Purser and Ruby Marie (Bolles) Purser on October 2, 1941 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. He passed from this life on January 22, 2020 in Elmore City, Oklahoma at the age of 78 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.