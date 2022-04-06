GOP to host special speaker

The Garvin County Republican Party will host a special speaker during a meeting next week.
Scheduled to come for a visit is U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin, who currently serves as Oklahoma's District 2 representative in the U.S. House.
The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11 at Christian Life Church, South Walnut in Pauls Valley.
Mid-term elections in 2022 will really start to take shape with candidate filings scheduled Wednesday through Friday, April 13-15.
In Garvin County the in-person filings for county candidates will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each of those three days at the election board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Filings will be here for two county commissioner posts, treasurer and assessor.
Current office holders are commissioners Mike Gollihare in District 3 and Randy Chandler in District 1, Treasurer Sandy Goggans and Assessor Tammy Murrah.
All federal, state, legislative and nonpartisan judicial filings will be at the state election board in Oklahoma City.
Filing packets can be downloaded from the state election board website.
Candidates are required to submit a signed and notarized declaration of candidacy, along with a non-refundable filing fee of $300 in the form of a cashier's check or certified check made payable to “Secretary of the County Election Board.” Personal checks and cash cannot be accepted.
Election officials can in advance review candidate paperwork and checks to ensure everything is in order. Contact the Garvin County Election Board for more information.
This year's primary election is scheduled for June 28 with a primary runoff date of Aug. 23 and the general election set for Nov. 8.
