The official word has come from the governor’s office for a special election to be held to fill the vacancy left by the recent resignation of a Garvin County commissioner.
Longtime District 1 Commissioner Kenneth Holden made his retirement official on Feb. 2 as he stepped away from the position for a second time.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive proclamation last week calling for a special primary election on April 6 to fill the vacancy.
If a special general election is needed it will be held on Sept. 14.
Candidates interested in running for the office that covers the western side of Garvin County can file over a three-day period now scheduled Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 22-24 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse.
Holden, who is now 76 years old and affectionately called “Killer” by some, said the time was right for him to step away from the job, again.
“When I came back I was thinking about two years,” Holden said about his own expectations when he returned to the job for a second time in 2018.
“It’s time to get out and let someone else get a chance to do the job.”
Holden was first elected to the District 1 office in 1990. He earned his sixth term in office back in July 2010 before leaving for retirement in 2012.
His replacement was Stan Spivey, who started his tenure that same year and had filed his intention in the spring of 2018 to run for another office.
A few months later Spivey passed away after a long battle with cancer.
After Spivey’s passing in August 2018 the Garvin County Democratic Party reached out and convinced Holden to step in as the alternate candidate running for the office. Holden did win the race over Jarod Work in a close vote the following November.
