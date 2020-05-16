Grad honors a tough deal with virus

Some school districts are holding parades and even planning special ceremonies for this summer to honor their 2020 class of graduating seniors.
No activities like that, at least for now, have taken shape in Pauls Valley.
That could change, but for now the 120 or so PV grads have been honored with their own sign being placed at a highly visible place – the lawn of the county courthouse – over the last few weeks.
PV Superintendent Mike Martin said this week he's still not sure about the best course of action as communities want to honor local grads while still maintaining safe distancing policies because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We've been discussing having a commencement in June,” Martin said to local school board members during a meeting this week.
“I'm still not convinced. As people get out and about and get more active there could be another spike in cases. I don't want to make that call yet.
“There's still so much we don't know yet. The state education department is recommending after June 1.
“When I decide what we're going to do I will try to give two weeks notice.”
In Paoli the 20 plus grads there are for now scheduled to get their commencement ceremony later in the summer.
The Paoli event is set to get started at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Paoli football field. If weather becomes an issue it could be moved to the school gym.
A ceremony to honor Elmore City-Pernell graduates has been moved to an 8:30 p.m. start Monday, June 1 at Wheeler Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.