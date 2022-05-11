Grandfather faces 'a lot' of porn charges

A young girl appeared poised and totally focused as she took the witness stand to describe two uncomfortable times when her own grandfather first showed her pornographic materials and then tried to take it a step further at his Garvin County home.
Most of the 10 charges initially filed against Bobby Ray Pendley, 59, will likely stay in place after a hearing this week in a Pauls Valley courtroom to determine if he would be given a bond.
Pendley is facing charges of child sexual abuse, committing lewd acts with a child and having firearms in his possession after a conviction nearly two decades ago.
The 12-year-girl testified the first incident in early April came in a vehicle as the two were driving to a hospital.
“He showed me notifications he had gotten of nude girls,” she said. “He handed me the phone and asked that I get rid of the notifications.”
While holding the phone the girl said she saw “a lot” of pornographic photos.
Later during her testimony she said a second incident came on April 20 when she and Pendley went to a camper on his property located in far western Garvin County.
There she says her grandfather handed her a pornographic magazine and told her to look at the pictures.
“He was talking about how he used to have a lot of Playboys but only had one left and that one would get him in trouble.”
The reference is to Pendley's conviction in 2004 of lewd accusations in neighboring McClain County. Records show Pendley is a convicted sex offender.
According to the girl, Pendley became sexually aroused and started to play pornographic videos on his phone.
Showing her one of the videos, the girl said she felt “very uncomfortable.”
Afterwards they went to a shop on the property to sand a door.
She said things really got uncomfortable when her grandfather was supposed to instruct her on how to safely use the sander.
“'Anyway I put this it would be sexual,'” she about Pendley's response as his next few comments did prove to be sexually suggestive.
At one point the girl said she was standing next to Pendley when she could tell his pants were down slightly and he was masturbating.
“He was going to take my hand and do something sexual with it,” she said, adding she put both her hands into her pockets. “I wanted to leave. I felt uncomfortable.”
According to the girl, Pendley still tried to get her to take part in a sexual act “'just this one time.'”
When that didn't happen the girl said a few days later she told a friend and then her mother what had happened.
Garvin County Deputy Athena Miles later testified to retrieving Pendley's phone, which contained 20 or so “suggestive” photos of scantily dressed women in provocative poses with sanding equipment.
Then came arguments as to whether or not Pendley should remain in jail with bond denied during his new criminal proceedings.
“We're asking for the defendant to be held without bond,” said Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner, who called Pendley a danger to the public if he's let out of jail.
Pendley's court appointed attorney, Phillip Morton, argued for some sort of bond total with his client being in poor health and not really a flight risk.
“I understand these are very serious charges,” Morton said.
“However, a bond is not meant to punish. We would assume a substantial, sizable bond with barriers that could be put in place to ensure public safety if he's out,” he said, adding a request for the bond to be set at $250,000.
Pendley was ultimately handed a $500,000 bond with a long list of conditions attached if it's ever posted, including no contact with his granddaughter, a GPS monitoring device and no firearms or access to the Internet.
The remaining six charges filed against Pendley are for possessing a firearm after a former conviction.
