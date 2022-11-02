Grant could be next for lake spillway

An effort to find the money has already started for city of Pauls Valley officials looking ahead to pay for some very costly future repairs to a local lake structure.
Local city officials have been given the green light to start applying for grant money that will someday deal with the millions of dollars needed to pay for repairs to the spillway at what most just call the “old city lake.”
City Manager Lee Littrell has been authorized to reach out and apply for at least one grant, possibly the first of many, through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
“What they did was approve a resolution that's required for us to apply for the grant. The maximum amount we can get with this grant is $1 million,” Littrell said, referring to the city council.
“The raw estimate of what the repairs will cost is $4 ½ million.”
Located just to the northeast of town, the Pauls Valley City Lake serves as the local back-up water supply and one of the local spots for water recreation during those hot summer days.
On the east side of the lake is a spillway designed to control the water levels of the lake by allowing excess water to “spill over” when the lake is at maximum levels.
City officials say a problem with the spillway was first reported back in 2012 as corners and concrete at the base were starting to break.
Since that time parts have caved in with big chunks coming off on the back side as water is seeping through the lower portions of the spillway with the deterioration only getting worse with time.
It wasn't that long ago when Assistant City Manager Don Wageman said if this spillway situation isn't addressed at some point it could potentially threaten the lake itself and all the water it contains.
The first real step came in August when the council voted to have a full analysis done to determine the extent of the spillway's problems and get a better idea of how much it will actually take to get it fixed and out of danger.
The “conceptual design” analysis is costing more than $204,000 and could be ready by February at the earliest.
“When that is done we'll have a more accurate cost estimate of the repairs needed for the spillway,” Littrell said.
“We'll keep looking for more grant money and if that's not enough maybe a loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.”
In the meantime the city manager says the dry conditions out there over the past few months have actually work in the spillway's favor.
“We're fine until we get a flood,” he said.
“The lake is a little down so the seepage has pretty much stopped for now. But when we start getting some rain that will come back.”
