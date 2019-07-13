Grant offers a boost to market

Grant money coming from a local company’s foundation is just the ticket for a Pauls Valley market to make a welcome addition.
On the receiving end of a $15,000 grant is the Garvin County Community Living Center. On the giving side is the Bemis Company Foundation.
Cathy Cash of the local living center offers lots of praise to the Bemis group as the community support grant now allows for a big boost to the Valley Market its operated for some time on South Walnut in PV.
Since the market is outdoors plans are to use the funding to build a permanent, climate controlled structure allowing for expanded retail services and for staff and customers to get in out of the elements.
“We’ve worked with Bemis for years,” Cash says.
As an example, living center clients cut plastic a “certain length” on rolls used at the Bemis packaging facility in Pauls Valley.
Many of those same clients also pick up items from the Bemis plant meant for recycling.
“Because we do their recycling they give us their boxes,” she said, describing them as “thick cardboard.”
“We use these boxes to transport recycling. We get a lot of benefit from the Bemis company anyway.”
For the past 15 years the nonprofit living center organization has operated the outdoor, seasonal plant market.
Cash says typically the market opens in mid-March with potatoes, onions and cold weather vegetable plants. In the spring the market moves to plants its grown, along with bedding plants, shrubs, trees and garden dirt and pots.
A couple of years ago the market stopped growing some summer vegetables instead moving to chrysanthemums in the fall and the purchase of pumpkins from growers locally and in Texas.
Then it’s a transition into Christmas trees ending the market’s year right before the holiday season.
“Our request from the foundation was for funds to build a small permanent structure which we could use as a retail store front, as protection from the weather for our staff and for customers and as our center of operations,” Cash said.
She’s quick to add the structure, when built, is a game-changer allowing the market to operate 12 months out of the year.
“We will be able to keep everyone safe from the extreme weather for which Oklahoma is so well known for. Our retail items will be safe from the elements, as well as theft.
“We are most excited to be able to have an area where our customers can cool off in the heat.”
