A Garvin County group has officially closed out a grant process designed to improve a water system in a rural district here.
The stamp of approval came from all three county commissioners for the grant money going to help a now completed project by the Garvin County Rural Water District No. 6.
The recent public hearing at a regular county commissioners meeting was for the Community Block Development Grant, better known simply as CDBG, going to the district providing water to much of the southern and eastern portion of the county.
Grant writer Millie Vance said the CDBG money totaled just over $151,000 as the rural water district with an office in Wynnewood chipped in more than $61,000 in matching funds.
“The project did serve the entire rural water district,” Vance tells the PV Democrat.
“This was grant money for work on a couple of water tanks. It was the rehab of the tanks.”
The project was approved for funding just over a year ago as the district had been under a Department of Environmental Quality consent order for water quality related to chlorine.
Vance is quick to add the water was still safe for district users as the project was meant to address more stringent regulations.
“When the water is pushed out to the system and it stays in the tanks or lines it can cause a disinfecting by-product from the chlorine sitting too long,” she said.
“The project put a fix on that by installing a mixer system in one of the tanks. During the project both tanks were rehabbed.”
Vance adds the problem addressed by this project is not a new one as there are a whole lot of water districts facing this same situation.
“There are hundreds of cities and towns in the state with this exact same problem,” Vance said.
“It’s not that the water isn’t safe. The DEQ’s regulations for the water just went up.
“This closes out the grant process and brings it up to date.”
Tom Whitaker serves as the manager of the water district serving users in rural areas near Pauls Valley, Elmore City and Wynnewood, while stretching down to Davis in Murray County and up north to Byars in McClain County.
He also stresses water in the district was not unsafe even before the project. Instead, it was meant to meet a consent order coming from stricter regulations for water usage.
“I want people to know the water was never unsafe,” Whitaker said.
“It’s due to more stringent laws that we have to meet. It seems like those laws get more stringent just about every year.”
When it comes to this CDBG project he says the focus was on two storage tanks.
“It allowed us to put in a mixer in the Brady tank,” he said, adding the tank is between Wynnewood and Elmore City.
“The mixer is stirring that up so the water wouldn’t get old.”
Whitaker says another big reason for the project is the water and the chemicals that come with it that flow into the district’s water supply.
The second water tank in the Oakdale area also got a new coating on the interior metal.
He adds there was more to the project, like adding three more miles of water lines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.