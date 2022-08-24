Gravestone found near local house

A kind of jaw dropping surprise was the reaction of those finding a small gravestone buried next to a Pauls Valley house condemned to be demolished.
It was determined the stone did originally come from Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Pauls Valley.
A local house on South Bertha had been condemned and set for demolition by the city of Pauls Valley.
Inscribed on the brick-like stone was the name Clarence R. Martin, who was born July 9, 1897 and died Sept. 5, 1936.
The “whole and complete” gravestone was found at the very bottom of a pile of cinder blocks holding up an old air conditioning unit at the residence.
The stone, which had the lettering turned down and appeared to be “hidden” away, had to be pulled up from the dirt. It was later turned over to city officials.
