Paoli School has had a great start to the 2019-2020 school year.
We have assembled a teaching staff that I believe will rival above most others. I can honestly say that everyone on staff has a positive attitude and has hit the ground running or should I say teaching.
We have a lot to be proud of so I will touch on just a few of our recent changes and accomplishments. This past year we outsourced our cafeteria to Keystone Food Service and we have had nothing but good reviews. The vast variety of food they provide is prepared fresh each day and a salad and fruit bar are always available to our students and staff.
Occasionally we even have a hot potato bar and/or nacho bar. This year we incorporated a new program called “Breakfast on the GO”. This program will provide a second chance to receive breakfast at the junior high and high school level after first period ends. We have already witnessed a major increase in breakfast participation. Under the current meal program at Paoli School all students eat free breakfast and lunch.
We have continued to replace halogen lighting with LED lighting throughout the district. New softball dugouts have been recently added to our softball field. The dugouts will soon be wired for lighting and ceiling fans.
Our custodians and maintenance staff have spent all but three days of the summer work schedule working in the elementary building. The elementary floors have been cleaned, waxed, and repaired. Every elementary room has a fresh coat of paint including the teachers lounge and restrooms. They have done an amazing job; you have to check it out when you can.
We are currently installing and repairing doors district wide and will soon have a state-of-the-art access and security system installed to better ensure our student’s safety.
We have purchased a new fourteen passenger van which will arrive sometime in November. We have purchased thirteen acres to the North of the current school grounds for future expansion and projects for our students.
Due to a recent bond we have purchased many new books and curriculum and will continue to do so until all subjects are current with the state’s standards.
We have expanded our computer labs and its technology and will continue to do so throughout the school year. All teachers have received a new twenty-four-inch computer monitor for their classroom. Art education has been added back into the junior high and high school schedule.
Our new English teacher will be in charge of a weekly school newspaper so be sure and watch for articles in our local newspapers and on our Pug Nation Facebook page (Group Page).
Paoli recently sent five employees to be trained by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife to be Trap Shooting Range Masters so that Paoli School can provide a Shotgun Sports/Trap Program for our students. Through a little research we have found that most universities offer scholarships in the shooting sports and Paoli School believes this will provide another avenue for students to be successful.
Paoli School will also be offering Hunter Education and Safety training through this program for any Paoli student. Paoli Schools has also partnered with Red Dirt Waterfowl and Guide Service (official Cabela’s guide service) to provide hunting and fishing experiences for students that participates in Paoli Schools Outdoor Education Programs.
This past fall we had several students participate in a guided duck hunt and a summer guided striper fishing trip on Lake Texoma which will be aired on television stations in Oklahoma and Texas.
This past year we even had two graduates go on to play college basketball.
As I walk the halls of Paoli School and peer into each classroom, I get a comforting and proud feeling knowing that our students have caring professionals tending to their every educational need. I have no doubt that there are great things happening at Paoli School and they will continue to happen with your help and support.
Go Pugs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.