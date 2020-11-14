Group says more is needed with clean up

Four members of Pauls Valley's beautification commission stood up and said "we" need help during a meeting earlier this week.
The group of volunteers – Connie Upton, Chris Tucker, Susie Dehart and Al Jackson – were at a city council meeting Tuesday night to express their frustration in not seeing in any real progress in getting problem properties cleaned up. Another member, Churee Chaffin, was not present.
Their message included a need for stronger enforcement of beautification ordinances, a modified and simpler notice going out for properties in need of clean up and more information on the costs to clean up properties and the amount of money coming to the city for beautification related fines.
The PV Beautification Commission meets at 5 p.m. the third Monday of the month at city hall, Paul and Chickasaw.
More on the beautification issue will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
