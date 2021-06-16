Grow houses too close to home

The idea of marijuana grow operations, even those that are legal, getting too close to Pauls Valley homes is making some a little uneasy.
A few minutes of talks on what appeared to be a relatively routine easement agreement proved anything but as Pauls Valley's city council now looks to be headed toward a closer look later at legal marijuana operations coming close to the local city limits.
It all started last week when four council members discussed a proposal to expand by a few feet an existing easement with OG&E on the south side of Pauls Valley's airport.
Connecting the dots with stories heard about property ownership led to a discussion on the possibility of legal marijuana cultivation sites coming closer to Pauls Valley's residential neighborhoods.
“I don't want them in Pauls Valley,” Vice Mayor Bonnie Meisel said.
“I don't want grow houses inside the city limits. We don't have anything to say about outside the city limits.”
New to the council, Jonathan Grimmett agrees the grow sites should not be located near town.
“I don't mind them in Pauls Valley, but they need to be out in the country,” Grimmett said.
“I don't want to have grow houses right next to a residential neighborhood. They need to be five miles out in the country.”
Although the discussion were brief, City Manager James Council assured the council the grow operations are not allowed inside of PV's city limits.
“We have ordinances that protect from that inside the city limits. If it's a residential area you can't have an agriculture operation.”
Meisel suggested the city might want to consider meeting with Garvin County officials in the future to talk about the issue even further.
“This is a discussion we're going to have to have later.”
The number of legal grow operations in Garvin County is believed to be more than 200.
•••
The local council also gave the OK to make a major upgrade when it comes the city's online capabilities.
“We're needing a way to update our city website,” Frizell said. “We need somebody to design a website and provide user friendly ways to help us move forward.
“With the lake website we'll be able to take online registrations. We'll be able to rent a campsite, pay permits,” he said, adding the system won't for now allow online utility payments.
“The best thing about it is it will provide an online payment system for most of our stuff.
“We want to eventually move everything online and not deal with cash for the payments.”
Once this new system is operational anyone interested in renting a campsite at one of Pauls Valley's two lakes will be able to check out specific spots online and then make their reservations.
The system should also allow the public to have email links to most city administrators.
“This will be a good base for the city to build from. These are the platforms that can help us do that,” Mitch McGill said.
•••
Pauls Valley voters have until Thursday, June 18 to get their registrations in order for a local election next month.
On the ballot for July 13 is a 25-year renewal of the Oklahoma Natural Gas franchise in Pauls Valley. A similar local franchise agreement was passed in 1996.
