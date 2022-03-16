Grow sites look to be the target

One very big raid of sites illegally growing marijuana in the Oklahoma City metro area could be just the start of a major law enforcement push back of the growing black market industry in the state.
That’s the feeling of some state lawmakers who have districts that include parts of Garvin County.
Two state representatives – Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, and Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore – and state Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, were among the speakers taking the podium during a legislative luncheon last week in Pauls Valley.
The gathering hosted by the PV Chamber of Commerce started with McCortney stepping up to say he believes the illegal elements coming from the legal medical marijuana industry are right now the target of a large scale campaign to get it stopped.
“Marijuana is definitely one of the biggest issues in the state,” McCortney said.
He referenced the recent raid, described as the largest drug bust in state history, as 13 metro area facilities were hit by law enforcement in one day.
“In the end we will have seized between $500 million and $1 billion worth of assets,” he said.
“Some say we could’ve done this a long time ago, but we’re trying to do this smart. We’re trying to roll up the network of grow sites.
“I feel like this is moving in the right direction.”
Another sign, he said, is the number of marijuana licenses are going down.
“The next problem from this is we’re going to see a lot of abandoned property. They will just walk away,” McCortney said, referring to the operators of illegal grows.
The senator added there’s a bill now being considered to make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority its own separate entity rather be a part of the state Department of Health.
Then there’s the state budget, which McCortney believes is a big issue strangely enough because there looks to be more dollars not less.
“There’s so much money right now. People who want the money are coming out of the woodwork,” he said, referring to federal pandemic relief money coming into Oklahoma.
“We need to focus on making sure we don’t use some of the federal pandemic money to set up a program we’re going to have to fund next year.
“My bold prediction is by May we will be fighting about whether we give your money back.”
That reference is to the possibility of too much taxpayer money being collected by the state.
“It’s not our money, it’s your money. If we have more of it than we should then we need to give some of it back. I think that fight is going to break out.”
•••
Both Roe and Townley offered some of their thoughts on issues like a suspension of a state grocery tax and a decrease in a state income tax to help Oklahoma residents and recruit businesses to relocate here.
“On the grocery tax we've had a lot of issues getting that ironed out. I really want to see that grocery tax go away in the state,” Townley said.
“Counties and cities rely heavily on that grocery tax. But what we're talking about means no state grocery tax. There will still be city and county grocery taxes.”
The state reps believe lower taxes will provide an economic boost for the state.
“We're also fighting to decrease the corporate income tax,” Roe said. “We're wanting to show companies that Oklahoma is open for business.”
“We want to make Oklahoma more competitive economically,” Townley said about lower corporate income taxes.
“A lot of companies don't want to be in a nailed down, shut down corporate environment. We want Oklahoma to be able to recruit these companies.
“We don't want their politics, but we do want their dollars,” she said about California companies looking to relocate.
Roe also adds there's a “12-step program” in the form of 12 different bills now in the legislative pipeline to address various aspects of medical marijuana.
She said one of the bills she's sponsoring, House Bill 3313, is meant to add a provision to the No Patient Left Behind measure and allow hospital patients to receive one designated visitor.
“With this bill we've created a path to civil litigation for anyone denied visitation of loved ones in the hospital,” Roe said.
