Two completely different views of the same incident were on full display during a jury trial for a nurse accused of failing to give proper care to a Pauls Valley nursing home resident.
In the end an eight-woman, four-man jury found Amanda Dawn Davis, 35, guilty after hearing her account of the steps she took to treat a resident of Pauls Valley Care Center back on June 4, 2020, while vastly different testimony came from other nurses and aides at the local facility.
The resident, a woman in her 90s, was believed to have fallen in the early morning hours suffering a gash to her forehead.
On the other side was Davis, who testified the woman hadn’t fallen at all, but instead struck her head on a bar meant to help her rise from her bed.
She claims to have checked out the woman completely before assessing an ambulance was not needed to take her to a hospital for further treatment.
When the three-day trial in a Garvin County District courtroom ended Friday jurors deliberated for about two hours before announcing a guilty verdict.
The jury recommended no prison time for Davis, plus a $7,500 fine. Her actual sentencing will come later this month.
“I just want to tell my story,” Davis said when told by her own attorney she shouldn’t feel compelled to testify.
Davis said she found the resident in her room seated on the side of the bed as blood was running down the side of her face from a laceration on the left side of her forehead.
Using saline to wipe the blood from the wound, Davis said she placed small adhesive strips to stop the bleeding.
“I held pressure to it to stop the bleeding. She told me this bar across the top of the bed had been moved up. She said when she raised up she hit her head on the bar. She said that’s what caused the laceration,” Davis said during her testimony.
“She said her head was very sore where the laceration was. She didn’t say anything about neck pain.”
She described the wound as about two inches long as she claims to have done a “head to toe” assessment of the woman, along with a check of her vitals and “neuros,” which were her neurological responses after the injury.
“Her vitals were good, her neuros were good, she knew who she was and what had happened,” Davis said.
“She wasn’t complaining of pain and the bleeding had stopped when I finished my wound care and she was stable. I would have sent her out if I couldn’t have gotten the bleeding stopped,” she said about why she didn’t have the woman sent to a hospital.
The defendant said the incident was around 5:30 a.m. that day, while other staff members testified the woman’s fall likely happened closer to 4 a.m.
One nurse, Summer Patchell, was starting her shift as Davis was ending hers at 6 a.m.
Patchell was among the witnesses who took the stand to testify the resident needed to be helped up off the floor indicating she had fallen.
Patchell described a “significant fall” as when it’s not witnessed by someone else, the resident hits their head and there’s bleeding.
“I got a report from Amanda that she had fallen and she hadn’t sent her to the ER. I was told she got up to get cookies and she hit her head,” Patchell said.
She said the woman told her, “‘Summer, I can’t move my head. I can’t move my head and I’m hurting so bad.”
There was “dried blood was all over the head,” Patchell said as Davis had applied small adhesive strips to the wound but in what Patchell described as an improper way.
She said Davis told her she had done a “head to toe” assessment of the resident.
“I don’t know what she did. When you see this lady with a gash on her head and she’s having trouble breathing I didn’t do anything but call EMS,” Patchell said.
An ambulance was called to the facility as the injured woman was taken to be checked out at a hospital.
“So you need to know if you’re going to get them out of there so they don’t die,” she said, referring to a hospital trip for a resident.
Patchell claimed there were no written notes from Davis on what actions she took to treat the woman.
Davis earlier testified her log-in to the facility’s computer system was not working so she couldn’t chart her actions. She also claimed to update others about what had happened.
Assistant Attorney General James Hughes questioned Davis about some of the other testimony that conflicts with her account.
“Everybody in this case is lying about you?” Hughes asked.
“On specific situations, yes sir,” Davis said.
