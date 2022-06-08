Two separate criminal cases in Garvin County have a direct link as the wife of a man facing multiple sexual abuse counts now has her own formal accusations.
A trio of gun-related charges have been filed against Cynthia Pendley, 55, in Garvin County District Court.
The three misdemeanor counts accuse Pendley of allowing Bobby Ray Pendley, 59, to possess firearms she purchased even though she knew he is a convicted felon.
A court record shows Cynthia Pendley’s new charges came after a county sheriff’s deputy searched the couple’s property in far western Garvin County.
The search was part of an early May investigation into Bobby Pendley after he was accused of first showing his 12-year-old granddaughter pornographic materials and then committing lewd acts with the girl present on April 20.
During a recent hearing related to his bond the girl testified she felt “uncomfortable” and refused his offer to take part in the sexual act.
As for the search, deputies reported finding three rifles Cynthia Pendley had purchased between 2013 and 2020.
The guns were found in a camper trailer on the property and in Bobby Pendley’s bedroom inside the residence there.
Pendley’s felony conviction back in 2004 was for two counts of lewd acts in neighboring McClain County.
He remains in jail on a $500,000 bond with a long list of conditions if it’s ever posted, including no contact with his granddaughter, a GPS monitoring device and no firearms or access to the Internet.
