A single felony has been filed against a motorist for pointing a handgun at another driver because of what's described as road rage as the vehicles recently passed by the Pauls Valley area.
The formal charge of feloniously pointing a firearm was filed last week against 38-year-old Kyle Lee Eminger of Hinton.
Documents filed in Garvin County District Court show the incident leading to the criminal charge came on April 23 as Eminger is accused of pointing a loaded firearm at another driver because that driver was “driving slowly in the fast lane.”
It was in the mid-morning hours that day when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol dispatcher received a call from a motorist making the claim another driver had pointed a gun at them as both vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 35.
The incident is alleged to have happened in a northern section of Garvin County a few miles west of Paoli.
The caller told OHP officials they saw a male driver in a white sports utility vehicle pointing a semi-automatic handgun as he passed on I-35.
An OHP affidavit shows both vehicles continued traveling southbound as a trooper caught up with and pulled over Eminger's vehicle several miles later in an area near Wynnewood.
A trooper reported finding a handgun and ammunition behind the front passenger's seat when a search of the vehicle was conducted.
“Eminger advises that the silver Chevrolet driven by the reporting party was impending the left lane and brake checking causing him to get aggravated,” the trooper reported in the report.
Eminger was taken into custody and booked into Garvin County jail before posting bond and being released. A court appearance on the felony charge is expected to happen soon.
