A Wynnewood area man took the stand this week to describe a friend’s attack in his own home that included both a gun and knife.
It happened this past summer as Stan Gilbert testified Thursday afternoon in the preliminary hearing for Michael Hector, 37, of Sulphur.
Hector is facing a handful of formal criminal charges, including assault with dangerous and deadly weapons and attempting to kill Gilbert.
Gilbert, who was 61 years old at the time, said it was getting dark on the evening of June 14 when he heard a sound while sitting on his couch watching television.
“I heard something at the back door and looked up and saw Michael. He had a pistol in his hand and was pointing it at my chest,” Gilbert said, adding Hector was about eight feet away from him at the time.
“I heard the click. He tried to click it again and then he hit me on the side of the head and we started wrestling around over the gun. He said, 'We have issues.'
“I guess I pulled it loose from his hand. After I jerked the gun out of his hand he started stabbing me in the neck.”
Gilbert said Hector used a folding knife to stab him four times and once got the blade up to Gilbert's throat but was unable to cut him there.
“I was saying Michael, what are you doing?”
He then claims to have used a trophy to strike Hector in the head, which resulted in him letting go of the knife.
“I took it out of his hand,” Gilbert said, referring tot he knife.
“I had it when I ran out of the house. I just wanted to get of out of there. I didn't want to kill him.”
Getting to a neighbor's house Gilbert said his T-shirt was covered in blood and he was holding a towel to his neck as officers arrived.
He did call Hector a friend as they had known each other several years through a billiards league.
A judge bound Hector over on the charges as a formal arraignment will come next in the case.
