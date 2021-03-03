Guns get a salute in county

Making Garvin County an official Second Amendment sanctuary county got the seal of approval this week.
Sheriff Jim Mullett said the input from some county residents led him to take the measure to the next level.
At the sheriff's request all three county commissioners passed a resolution Monday declaring Garvin County is a place that supports the right to bear arms and opposes any measures that could potentially limit gun ownership.
“Politically it's an issue that has some of my constituents concerned about it,” Mullett said while addressing the trio of commissioners.
“I didn't want to make a political statement. I'm just doing this from my heart. I want to make a stand for our Second Amendment rights.
“From here on out Garvin County will be known as a Second Amendment sanctuary county with opposition to any government action that restricts gun ownership.”
Playing a big part in this are the many area residents who have contacted the sheriff expressing their support for this move.
“I wanted to do it for a while, but with so many people reaching out it gave me motivation to do this,” he said.
As part of their support commissioners approved a resolution listing out more on a “Constitutional right to bear arms.”
With the measure the board is formally showing its opposition to any “government action that unlawfully limits, removes, restricts or dilutes in any way our citizens' rights granted under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
“This board recognizes and supports Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett's declaration in support of Second Amendment rights,” stated a portion of the resolution approved this week.
“This board affirmatively states that it stands firm in support of the rule of law in the United States and against official government action that would unlawfully limit our citizens' rights.”
A similar effort is currently underway in the form of a proposed bill now going through the process in the state Senate.
The measure, authored by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would make Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state.
