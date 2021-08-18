More details are now available on a shooting at a Pauls Valley soccer field after a referee and player got into an argument.
A report released by Pauls Valley police shows it was the referee, 54-year-old Davi Bazeth, who fired a gunshot at an adult soccer game this past Sunday at the Pauls Valley Sports Complex.
No injuries were reported as Bazeth was arrested shortly after leaving the local fields on Aug. 15.
“The suspect was refereeing at a soccer game and got into a confrontation with a player,” said PV Police Chief Mitch McGill.
“He went to his car, got out a gun and fired it.”
Both Bazeth and others at the scene were part of a group from Oklahoma City coming to play at the soccer fields here.
Bazeth claims he fired a single shot into the air, while the 25-year-old player involved in the altercation says the gunshot was directed at him and others in the vicinity.
Either way police officers responding to the Sunday afternoon call of gunshots fired at the local fields were told an altercation between fans and a referee resulted in the referee firing a shot.
People in the parking area pointed officers toward a vehicle leaving the premises driven by Bazeth.
“Davi stated that players and spectators were upset with a call he had made and when he flashed the red card to the player, the player became argumentative towards Davi,” one officer stated in his report on the incident.
According to Bazeth, the player attempted to grab the red card from his hands. He said the two pushed each other before Bazeth went to his vehicle.
“Davi states that he then retrieved his pistol and shot a round from the .380 pistol into the air.”
The player, who was still near the soccer fields, told officers he did disagree with a call by Bazeth and did try to take the red card from the referee's hands.
After they pushed each other that same player said Bazeth next ran from the playing field to a pickup, where he came out with a gun in his hand.
“(The player) states he observed Davi work the action of the gun, point the gun in the direction of him and the other spectators and players near the playing field and fire one round from the pistol.”
A cell phone recording a part of the incident, shown to officers, shows Bazeth was not being pursued when he ran from the field, retrieved a gun from his truck and fire a shot.
“I then observed Davi raise his right arm and hand up and the sound of a gunshot. I could see a residue come from the end of the gun which went straight out and towards the playing field, which was lined with multiple men, women and children,” an officer reports.
“The direction in which Davi fired the gun was in the direction of (the player) and his family.”
