Claims of wanting to scare not hurt his son with random gunshots into his house didn’t go as planned as a Lindsay area man now faces multiple criminal charges with at least one of the shots finding the man’s head.
Three of the formal allegations against 65-year-old David Towler are shooting with intent to kill as each one is for a shot he fired into his son’s house as James Towler was struck in the head leading to surgery at an Oklahoma City hospital.
No updates have been released on the younger Towler’s condition after the shooting incident in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 19.
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were called in to help as the elder Towler also faces a felony count of first-degree burglary.
A report filed with the charges earlier this week show OSBI agents were told by Towler, his wife and his brother that James Towler is a drug addict who came over on Friday evening looking for some money.
One of the trio told authorities he appeared to be under the influence as methamphetamine, was acting suspicious and walked around the property while attempting to enter the residence.
When county authorities were contacted Towler left after receiving a trespassing warning. He apparently left a tire tool and hatchet on the front porch.
An affidavit filed in the case indicates the other three left for the evening, but when returning a few hours later discovered the house’s electricity had been disconnected and a tractor was missing.
After the electrical power was switched back on David Towler retrieved his .357 pistol and said, “‘I’m going to put a stop to this now,’” as he claims to have driven to his son’s house.
The now defendant later told agents he and his son have gotten into physical fights in the past with a strained relationship over his drug use.
“David shot twice through the front door,” OSBI agents report. “David then shot once more as James was approaching and struck James.
“David also said that he meant to shoot in the air or just scare James, but James was shot.”
With no cell phone on him Towler returned home asking his wife to call 911. Towler and his brother then went to offer medical attention to the younger Towler.
Agents report blood stains were found on the revolver as James Towler was taken to OU Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for at least one gunshot wound to his head.
